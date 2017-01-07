Father, daughter die in Kifissia crash

A man and his daughter died after their vehicle collided with a van on Kifissias Avenue, near KAT hospital, in Kifissia, northern Athens, on Friday. The man’s wife sustained serious injuries and was being treated at KAT.

Reports suggest the van was heading to Athens when its driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered across the road and smashed into the family car. Another two vehicles collided with the van and the car.

The van’s driver was slightly injured in the crash, while the those inside the other vehicles were not injured. Kifissia traffic police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.