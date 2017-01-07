Roupa, Maziotis call for release of 5-year-old son

Authorities are expected to decide next week on the fate of the 5-year-old son of Panagiota Roupa, a leading member of the Revolutionary Struggle guerrilla group who was arrested in Athens early on Thursday.



Roupa and a 25-year-old alleged accomplice were remanded in custody this week on charges of running a terrorist organization. Apart from their role in Revolutionary Struggle, to which they have both admitted, the pair face additional charges of setting up a new terrorist group.



In the raids that led to last Thursday’s arrests, police discovered weapons and notes with potential targets.



Roupa and her partner, the jailed leader of Revolutionary Struggle Nikos Maziotis, have written an open letter, demanding that their 5-year-old son be turned over from authorities to their relatives.