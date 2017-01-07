Icy conditions set to ease from Monday

Snowfall covered the streets and parked cars in the city of Larissa, central Greece, on Saturday. Temperatures plunged over the weekend as the second cold snap in as many weeks gripped the country, reaching -18 Celsius (64.4. Fahrenheit) in the village of Amyntaio in Florina prefecture. The heaviest snowfall was around northern Greece though snow also fell on many islands in the Aegean, including Lesvos, where migrants continued to arrive from neighboring Turkey despite the worsening weather. Conditions are to improve across the country from Monday. Ilias Skyllakos/ANA-MPA]