MONDAY

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is in Geneva for the start of three-day negotiations with the head of the Turkish-Cypriot community, Mustafa Akinci. He is joined by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kassoulides and most Cypriot opposition party leaders.

Winter sales begin across Greece and will last until February 28.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Greek Diaspora Affairs Terence Quick will meet with Archbishop Demetrios of America and representatives of the Greek community, in New York.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will publish its monthly review on the Greek economy.

The A-Energy initiative is holding a forum titled “Refuse Management: The Day After,” from 12.15 to 9 p.m. at the Athens Hilton Hotel (46 Vassilissis Sofias). Speakers will include Alternate Economy and Development Minister Alexis Haritsis and Alternate Environment Minister Sokratis Famelos. (Info: 210.691.2183, www.a-energy.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its November data on imports, exports and industrial output.

Athens-listed Terna Energy is set to hold a general shareholders meeting.

TUESDAY

Deputy Foreign Minister for Greek Diaspora Affairs Terence Quick will meet with members of the House of Representatives and representatives of Greek American community organizations, in Washington DC.

With the support of New York College, the Hellenic Conservative Policy Institute (INSPOL) is organizing an event titled “Populism in the Greek Public Dialogue: An Instrument for Delegitimizing the Opponent or a Neutral Description of Political Phenomena?” at New York College in Athens (38 Amalias). (Info: www.inspol.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its December figures on vehicle registrations.

Listed firm Flexopack will hold an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Exhibitions Parousies 2017 (on tourism art products) and Laiki Techni and Technima (on folk arts and crafts) open at the Metropolitan Expo Center, close to Athens Airport at Spata. To Sunday. (Info: www.parousies.gr, www.popularart.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the December reading of its consumer price index and the figures for arrivals of non-residents in Greece in the January-September period.

THURSDAY

Multiparty meeting on Cyprus in Geneva with the participation of the Greek, Cypriot and Turkish governments.

Euro Working Group of senior eurozone finance ministry officials to discuss progress in Greece’s bailout review.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its monthly manpower survey for October 2016.

Public Power Corporation will hold an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

The Bridal Expo show opens at Zappeion in central Athens. To Sunday. (Info: www.bridalexpo.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its November data on industrial imports and on farming and agricultural import and export prices, and the September details on museum and archaeological site visitors.

SATURDAY

The ExpoWedding And More exhibition opens at the Helexpo Center (39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens). To January 16. (Info: www.status-ekthesiaki.gr)

SUNDAY

Retail stores will be open across Greece, as is customary on the first Sunday of every sales period.