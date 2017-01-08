The marina at Alimos, southern Athens.

For state privatization fund TAIPED, 2017 gets under way with the concession of two marinas: at Pylos in the Peloponnese and Alimos in Attica. By the end of February, this should have been followed by the announcement the tenders for two more, on Chios and at Aretsou in Thessaloniki, and, afterward, another of Myconos.

Thursday is the deadline for the submission of binding bids for the 40-year concession of Pylos marina, with keen interest having been expressed by TEMES, of the Konstantakopoulos Group, and Aktor.

On February 3, TAIPED will invite international expressions of interest in the Alimos marina concession for a second time, after a previous, barren call. This is the Balkans’ biggest marina, with 1,100 berths, and interest appears to have mounted in the last few months, on the part of the Dogus-Lamda Development consortium as well as other Greek construction companies.

Kathimerini understands that Alimos Mayor Andreas Kondylis met with TAIPED official Lila Tsitsigiannopoulou in late December asking for the swimming installations to remain at the marina. TAIPED is said to have responded positively to this and some other minor requests from the local authority.

