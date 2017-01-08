Chinese enterprises are showing an increased interest in Greece, as not only does the country offer them an entry gate to the eurozone and the rest of Europe, but it’s also a relatively new market for them.

Just weeks after the signing of a cooperation agreement between Public Power Corporation and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) on the development of joint infrastructure projects, and days after the acquisition of 24 percent in the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) by China’s State Grid Corp, the head of China Shenhua Group arrived in Athens with his staff.

The chief of one of the world’s biggest corporations in coal and energy trading “expressed his will to understand in depth the Greek energy market and promote cooperation with Greek enterprises, such as on lignite-powered electricity units,” Kathimerini has been told.

He is not alone. After investments in infrastructure (through Cosco in Piraeus) and energy, Chinese enterprises are now eyeing the sectors of food, services, tourism (and its infrastructure), scientific innovation, culture, property market and healthcare. The next few weeks will see the arrival of Chinese business missions to Greece to that end, after the completion of preparatory work for that purpose, with China also to be the country of honor at the 2017 Thessaloniki International Fair.

