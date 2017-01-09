Greek PM briefs party leaders ahead of multi-party summit on Cyprus

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday briefed Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of conservative New Democracy on preparations ahead of Thursday's multi-party summit on the Cyprus problem in Geneva and was to see other opposition leaders later in the day.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are already in Geneva ahead of Thursday’s meeting and are expected to produce maps showcasing their intentions by the eve of the multiparty summit. The aim is for those maps to define each leader’s vision of the future boundaries in a united federal system comprising two states.

A realistic goal, sources indicated over the weekend, is for all sides to record some progress and further convergence to ensure that the latest United Nations-buffered effort at reunifying the island does not collapse like those that have gone before it. Foreign diplomats are said to be pressing for a quick conclusion of the current negotiations so that referendums can be held in Cyprus and in the Turkish-occupied north of the island by summer.