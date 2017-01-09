Tsakalotos to meet Sapin, Moscovici ahead of Euro Working Group

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is to meet with his French counterpart Michel Sapin and European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici ahead of a Euro Working Group meeting on Thursday.

Tsakalotos is to meet with Spain in Paris on Wednesday and with Moscovici in Brussels on Thursday for talks on the progress of a second review of Greece's progress in implementing the country's third bailout.

The aim is to ensure that the necessary work is done in time for a scheduled Eurogroup summit on January 26.

Some officials in Brussels, however, reckon that not enough progress will have been achieved by the end of this month to warrant the return to Athens of foreign auditors.

Apart from Greece’s slow progress in implementing agreed-to reforms, another key problem is a rift between European officials on the one hand and the IMF on the other regarding the extent of austerity that should be imposed in Greece and the type and timing of debt relief that should be offered.

