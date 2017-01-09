Prague Philharmonic | Athens | February 13-14

The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra performs popular movie soundtracks at the Pallas Theater in Athens on February 13 and 14. The ensemble is led by Friedemann Riehle. Also taking part is vocalist Sabina Olijve, violinist Natalia Lisniak and pianist Marcel Javorcek. Performances start at 9 p.m. and admission ranges from 20 to 58 euros; 17 euros reduced. Tickets are on sale at Public, Seven Spots, Reload, Media Markt and Evripidis outlets, online at www.viva.gr and by calling on 11876.

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, tel 210.321.3100, www.ellthea.gr