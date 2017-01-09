Skopelos gets heaviest snowfall in 30 years

A passenger ferry is moored at the port of Skopelos Monday as a Siberian weather front brought snowfall to the western Aegean island – the heaviest in 30 years, according to locals. Authorities on the island were struggling to keep roads clear of snow and maintain access to the local health center and helipad, they said. Skopelos and nearby Alonissos were left without a ferry connection to the mainland due to the cold snap, which brought snowfall to many parts of the country. According to meteorologists, the bad weather is set to continue through Wednesday. [Eurokinissi]