Former PM Papandreou stands accused of making false pledges

Former Prime Minister George Papandreou is to go on trial on January 19 for claiming in the 2009 pre-election period that Greece had enough money to finance his campaign pledges.

The former PASOK leader is being sued by a retired navy lieutenant, Panayiotis Stamatis, who is demanding 260,000 euros in damages from Papandreou for failing to uphold his pre-election promises.

Stamatis has also filed a lawsuit against Papandreou for alleged treason and spreading false information.

Papandreou had said at the 74th Thessaloniki International Fair that “it’s not about where we find the money but where it goes. The money is there, as we have 31 billion euros in uncollected taxes.”

Papandreou’s career took a spectacular plunge after signing Greece’ first international bailout in 2010, which ultimately led to his resignation the following year as prime minister.