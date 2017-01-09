METKA building new energy plant in Ghana

Athens-listed METKA announced on Monday that its consortium with General Electric will start the construction of a new energy production plant in Ghana, as provided for in an agreement with Amandi Energy since last March.

The combined-cycle power unit at Takoradi with a capacity of 200 megawatts will be completed within 28 months, METKA said.

This is the Greek company’s second major project in Ghana, underscoring its commitment to becoming a leading player in the sub-Saharan power market.