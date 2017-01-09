Police dismantle gang behind armed robberies

The Greek Police said it has unraveled a gang that had carried out at least 20 violent armed robberies at supermarkets.

Officers have arrested two men, aged 37 and 57, while another two suspected members, both 34, are already serving a prison sentence after being apprehended last June.

Two more suspects, aged 37 and 55, were arrested last week.

Investigators say that the gang has been linked to 20 robberies and is being charged with the attempted murder of police officers and a supermarket employee.

The group was apparently active since the beginning of 2016 and its members used disguises in most of their holdups.