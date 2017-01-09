Family identifies body of woman washed up near Patra

The body of a woman that washed up on a beach near Patra in western Greece has been identified by her family as the 31-year-old suspected of jumping off the Rio-Antirrio bridge on New Year’s Eve.

A security camera on the bridge had captured images of the woman getting out of her car and then disappearing from the screen.

Port authorities launched a search but to no avail, until her body was discovered by passersby at the beach of Lakkopetra on Sunday afternoon.