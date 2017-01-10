Extradition and the rule of law

The decision on whether the Greek government should extradite the eight Turkish soldiers wanted by Ankara for their alleged participation in last July’s failed coup must be made on the basis of Greek and European law.

Recent developments in the neighboring country, and above all the crackdown unleashed by Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the botched coup orchestrated by factions within the military, indicate that the rule of law has been replaced by the shadow state, the law of the mob and of outright vengeance.

It really makes no sense to expect that the eight servicemen would be granted a fair trial in Turkey given the ferocity of the crackdown against perceived coup sympathizers.