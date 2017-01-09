Russian consul found dead in Athens home

Russia’s consul in Athens was found dead in his downtown apartment late Monday.

The body of Andrei Malanin, 55, was discovered by a colleague from the consulate shortly before 6 p.m. at the diplomat’s home on central Irodou Attikou Street. Malanin had reportedly not gone to work earlier in the day and did not respond to phone calls.

Police were called to the scene and initial checks did not suggest any foul play.

However, forensic tests and a postmortem will be carried out in order to establish the cause of the envoy’s death.