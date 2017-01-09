ATHEX: Minor losses for bourse index as BoC bids farewell

The Greek stock market’s benchmark opened the week with minor losses after six consecutive sessions of growth adding up to 3.88 percent, yet mid-caps were on the rise so that winners outnumbered losers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 659.33 points, shedding 0.15 percent from Thursday’s 660.30-point closing. The large-cap FTSE 25 index declined 0.24 percent to close at 1,769.74 points, but mid-caps expanded 1.99 percent.

Banks conceded 1.15 percent, with Alpha dropping 1.51 percent, Piraeus decreasing 0.93 percent and Eurobank shrinking 0.90 percent. This was the last ATHEX session for Bank of Cyprus (up 2.53 percent), which is now delisted from the Greek bourse and appears only in the London Exchange.

Viohalco gained 5.07 percent and Lamda Development improved 3.84 percent, while Jumbo lost 2.74 percent.

In total 59 stocks moved up, 44 went down and 24 stayed put.

Turnover came to 41.1 million euros, down from last Thursday’s 50.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange edged up 0.01 percent to close at 68.15 points.