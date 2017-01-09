Elliniko project delays generate concerns

The development of the old Athens airport at Elliniko is now well behind schedule, while delays on behalf of the Greek state in meeting its contractual obligations, as well as new issues that have arisen in the last six months – such as the possible listing of the area as one of archaeological interest – are undermining the investment climate in the country.

Although the investor has not yet expressed impatience, officials from the foreign investment funds that participate in the consortium under Lamda Development and other international observers appear concerned.