Economic sentiment improves in December

Economic sentiment in Greece reached its highest point in the last 15 months in December, according to the index compiled by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).

The reading of the index last month was at 94.6 points, IOBE announced on Monday, up from 92.4 percent in November, which confirms the stabilization of the economy over the course of 2016.

IOBE observed that this improvement was achieved in spite of the strong tax pressure on households and corporations, and continued uncertainty over relations with the country’s creditors.

Enterprises appeared last month – before the new tax onslaught from January 1 – to be adjusting to the environment, finding a new point of balance regarding market demand and seeking the right placement in the domestic and international context. There was also a minor reduction in pessimism among consumers.