Doxa Lefkadas celebrated its first ever away win in the Basket League.

Olympiakos and Panathinaikos had fairly tough challenges to face on the road for the Basket League, but emerged victorious ahead of their clash next weekend for the Greek Cup. AEK, Doxa and Korivos produced the weekend’s biggest wins

The Reds led by just one point at half-time at Kymi (with the game being played at Halkida) on Monday, but the 46-45 score of the first half turned into a rather comfortable 90-72 victory as Olympiakos preserved its perfect record in the domestic competitions.

Panathinaikos stayed one point behind its archrival after a thrilling game in Thessaloniki with PAOK on Sunday. The Greens let slip a lead of more than 20 points, with PAOK cutting the deficit to just three before the visitors won 72-68 for their 12th win in 13 games, the halfway point of the regular season.

AEK consolidated itself at the third spot with an emphatic 81-61 over visiting Aris in Athens on Saturday.

Doxa Lefkadas produced its first ever away win in the top flight triumphing 86-80 at Rethymno, with Yiannis Psathas making 10 out of 10 two-pointers for a total of 27 points plus 10 rebounds. However Doxa remains alone at the foot of the table.

Korivos Amaliadas defeated neighbor Promitheas at Patra 81-79 in a nail-biter, while the other Patra team, Apollon went down 79-65 at Lavrio on Saturday and sacked its coach, Costas Mexas. Trikala downed Kolossos Rhodes 74-67 at home.