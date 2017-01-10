Policeman injured in shooting at political party offices

Authorities say a police officer has been wounded in central Athens after shots were fired outside the offices of a political party.

The officer was injured early Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at a police bus outside the main offices of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), in an area of Athens where anarchist groups frequently clash with police and attack symbols of authority.

Police said the officer's injuries were not life-threatening but gave no other details of his condition.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for pre-dawn attack. It occurred days after the arrest of a fugitive member of the Greek far-left militant group Revolutionary Struggle — which has carried out bombings and shootings, including firing a rocket at the US Embassy in Athens in 2007.

