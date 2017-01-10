University closed for second day as heating system collapses

The University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, had to remain closed for a second day on Tuesday due to a malfunction of the central heating system.

Authorities at the university said efforts were being made to repair the heating system, which collapsed on Monday morning as it struggled to cope with unusually low temperatures.

Thessaloniki and other parts of northern Greece have seen temperatures drop below 0 Celsius since last week, when a Siberian weather system swept across the country.