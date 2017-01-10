ND chief, ex-PM on ‘target list’ found in Roupa safe house

New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his predecessor Antonis Samaras were on a list of possible targets found in the safe house of fugitive urban guerrilla Pola Roupa, authorities said on Tuesday.

In addition to the opposition leader and the former prime minister, the handwritten list discovered by investigators after Roupa’s arrest also contains the names of other politicians, as well as businessmen, businesses and public organizations, which authorities believe may have been singled out for attack by Roupa’s Revolutionary Struggle group.

Fugitive Roupa was arrested at a house in Ilioupoli, eastern Athens, last Thursday and has been transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison where her partner in life and crime, Nikos Maziotis, is also being held.