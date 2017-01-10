NEWS |

 
Supreme Court hearing for two of eight Turkish servicemen

Two of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after a failed July military coup in their country are appearing before Greece’s Supreme Court for a final ruling on Turkey’s extradition request.

Tuesday’s hearing is the first in Greece’s highest court for the eight helicopter crewmen, who are fighting extradition on grounds they will not face a fair trial in Turkey and that their lives would be endangered. They deny participation in the coup.

One of the two is appealing a lower court’s decision to grant Turkeys extradition request, while a prosecutor is appealing a court decision refusing extradition of the second man.

Supreme Court decisions are final.

