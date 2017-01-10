Ministry calls for prudent use of electricity as cold snap set to continue

The Energy Ministry on Tuesday urged citizens to make prudent use of electricity as a cold snap has put a strain on production units.

Minister Giorgos Stathakis called a meeting of his key energy officials to discuss the measures needed to ensure that every part of the country receives a constant supply of electricity, as resources have been stretched by the cold weather that has gripped Greece since last week.

The ministry also issued a public announcement urging citizens not to over-tax the system with needless electricity use, especially after 6 p.m. in the evening.

Some parts of the country have experienced power outages from lines being damaged by falling trees or strong winds.

Northern Greece, where temperatures in Florina dropped to -18 Celsius overnight, Evia and the islands of the northern Aegean have been hit particularly hard by snowy and icy conditions, which are expected to persist through Thursday.

In other parts of the country, including the capital, Tuesday’s thaw is expected to be followed by strong downpours over the next couple of days, with nighttime lows hovering in the -4 to 2 Celsius range.