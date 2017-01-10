Constantinos Daskalakis | Athens | January 12
Constantinos Daskalakis, professor at MIT's Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department, will be speaking on the subject of artificial intelligence at the Onassis Cultural Center (affectionately known as Stegi) on Thursday, January 12. Daskalakis, Paul Goldberg and Christos Papadimitriou earned the 2008 Game Theory and Computer Science Prize for their paper “The Complexity of Computing a Nash Equilibrium.” Admission is free of charge. The lecture starts at 7 p.m.
Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr