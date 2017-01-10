Martha Jungwirth | Athens | To January 21
Kalfayan Galleries in Athens is hosting a solo exhibition featuring watercolors by Austrian artist Martha Jungwirth in association with Vienna's Galerie Krinzinger. The show, titled “Paros,” showcases paintings created on and inspired by the Cycladic island. Opening hours are Mondays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kalfayan Galleries, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679, www.kalfayangalleries.com