Greek & Asian Artists | Athens | To January 28

Gallery 7 in Athens presents “Form and Content,” a group show featuring abstract works by five pairs of Greek and Asian artists – Man Hee Kim (Korea) and Shin In Soo (Korea), Sarantis Gagas (Greece) and Dong Do Jun (Korea), Lin Shih Pao (Taiwan) and Tina Karageorgi (Greece), Jin Soo Kim (Korea) and Yiannis Christakos (Greece), and Babis Vekris (Greece) and Ho Yoon Shin (Korea). The exhibition, which features paintings and sculpture, runs through January 28. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gallery 7, 20 Solonos, tel 210.361.2050, www.gallery7.gr