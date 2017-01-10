Christos Bokoros | Athens | To February 26

The Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex is hosting “Glimpses of the Obscure,” an exhibition of works by acclaimed Greek artist Christos Bokoros. Running to February 26, the exhibition traces the artist’s path to self-knowledge, both through reality as well as the invisible. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 2102.345.3111, www.benaki.gr