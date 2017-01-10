Prosecutor says two Turkish officers should not be extradited
Citing the risk of torture and the prospect of an unfair trial in Turkey, a Supreme Court prosecutor recommended on Tuesday that two of the eight Turkish military officers who fled to Greece after a failed military coup in their country should not be extradited.
The hearing on Tuesday was the first for the eight officers, who have all denied taking part in the coup, as the Supreme Court will make the final decision on Turkey's extradition request.