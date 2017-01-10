Two injured as truck plunges off bridge in the Peloponnese

Two people were injured Tuesday after a fuel truck plunged off a bridge across the River Alfeios in the Peloponnese and crashed onto the river bank.

According to local news reports, the driver and his passenger emerged from the truck with light injuries.

Local traffic police said the accident appears to have been caused by icy conditions that made the road surface on the bridge slippery.

The fall also resulted in damage to the local electricity network, knocking out the power in the broader area for several hours.