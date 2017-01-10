Metro stations to host homeless for third week in a row

Following a decision by Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis, the homeless will be able to sleep at three central Athens metro stations – Omonia, Monastiraki and Metaxourgeio – which will stay open around the clock for the third week in a row due to freezing overnight temperatures.

If necessary, the measure will be enforced again, the minister said.

In a parallel initiative, City Hall has opened heated venues in different parts of the capital to ensure that homeless citizens can shelter from the cold weather.