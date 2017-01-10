ATHEX: Small gains for local stocks as investors wait

The Greek stock market’s benchmark edged up on Tuesday on low trading volume as many investors opted to wait until after Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos’s talks in Paris on Wednesday and likely Thursday’s Euro Working Group meeting.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 660.56 points, adding 0.19 percent to Monday’s 659.33 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.15 percent to close at 1,772.33 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.72 percent.

Banks advanced 0.94 percent, with Piraeus up 2.34 percent, Alpha advancing 1.02 percent and Eurobank increasing 0.45 percent.

Jumbo improved 2.20 percent and Public Power Corporation rose 1.69 percent. Viohalco declined 2.76 percent, Grivalia Properties lost 2.21 percent, Coca-Cola HBC conceded 1.81 percent and Hellenic Petroleum fell 1.77 percent.

In total 59 stocks posted gains, 37 took losses and 21 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 40.7 million euros, just below Monday’s 41.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange soared 2.52 percent to end at 69.87 points.