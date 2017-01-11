Slain Greek ambassador remembered in ceremony in Brazil

Brazilian authorities held a remembrance ceremony Tuesday for the Greek ambassador to the country who was slain last month.

Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis went missing December 26 in Nova Iguacu, a city near Rio de Janeiro where he had been vacationing with his wife. His charred body was found in a car three days later.

Police have said they believe he was killed by his wife's lover under her orders. Authorities detained three suspects.

Brazil's government offered its condolences during the ceremony at the Rio de Janeiro international airport before the ambassador's remains were flown to Greece for burial.

Amiridis started his diplomatic career in 1985 and became Greece's top diplomat to Brazil in 2016. He previously had been Greece's ambassador to Libya and was consul in Rio in 2001-2004. [AP]