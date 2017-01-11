Greek gov’t reveals plans to populate eastern Aegean islets

The Greek government is taking steps to populate a number of small islets in the eastern Aegean in a bid to fend off territorial claims by Ankara in the region, Kathimerini understands.

The plan, which is laid out in a document presented in Parliament by deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Nektarios Santorinios, foresees several measures and small-scale projects on 28 islets and rocky formations, including the construction of beacons and military outposts.

Other measures include the building of infrastructures for shepherds and fishermen.

Authorities recently reinforced the outpost on the islet of Panaghia, in the cluster of Oinousses.

Turkey has in the past questioned Greece’s sovereignty over several uninhabited islets in the eastern Aegean.