Anastasiades says expects two sides to exchange maps on Wednesday

Speaking on the third day of reunification talks at United Nations offices in Geneva, Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades said he expected that the two sides would exchange maps detailing the respective zones’ boundaries on Wednesday.

“This is what the deal says,” the Cypriot President told the media as he arrived for the talks.

On Tuesday, Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci delved into how power would be shared if the country were reunified as a federation. The two also discussed how a federated Cyprus would function within the European Union and the country’s economy.