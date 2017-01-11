Greece sends navy ship to help freezing migrants

Greece's navy has sent a tank landing ship to the island of Lesvos to house refugees and migrants during a cold snap that has triggered public health warnings.

The vessel has docked and is due to provide accommodation for about 500 migrants.

A medical association on Lesωos said Tuesday that conditions at the main camp there were "inhuman" with migrants in tents exposed to freezing temperatures.

Schools have been closed on Lesvos because of the bad weather, as a state of emergency was expanded to other areas in northern Greece, where snow has blocked roads and caused power and water outages. [AP]