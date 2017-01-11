Klangforum Wien | Athens | January 12
The Onassis Cultural Center (aka Stegi) presents Klangforum Wien on Thursday, January 12. Under the baton of Bas Wiegers, the 24-member Vienna-based ensemble will perform Alberto Posadas's "Tratado de lo inasible" (2013), Beat Furrer's "Linea dell'Orizzonte" (2012), Michalis Lapidakis's "Howl" (2011) and Pierluigi Billone's "Ebe und Anders" (2014). Admission ranges from 7 to 15 euros, with special rates for unemployed, students and groups. The concert is set to start at 8.30 p.m.
Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr