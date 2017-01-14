Asghar Farhadi Tribute & Dinner | Athens | January 12-18
The Greek Film Archive (aka Tainiothiki) is hosting a tribute to award-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi through Wednesday, January 18. Screenings include “The Salesman” (2016), “Le Passe” (2013), “A Separation” (2011) and “About Elly” (2009). Admission costs 5 euros. On Tuesday, January 17, ticket holders will be treated to a feast of Persian delights by distributor Seven Films and the Pars restaurant in Halandri, which will prepare the buffet. The dinner will start at 9 p.m., before the 10 p.m. screening.
Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, tel 210.360.9695, www.tainiothiki.gr