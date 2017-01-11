Aluminium of Greece scoops awards

Aluminium of Greece, a member of the Mytilineos Group, picked up two distinctions at the Health & Safety Awards 2016, organized by Boussias Communications.

The company collected the top award in the “Alumina and Aluminium Production and Trading” category for implementing consultations with its stakeholders on the issue of health and safety in the workplace, and the gold award in the “Activities” category for informing its employees about issues of health and safety via its “Western Hemisphere” communication project.