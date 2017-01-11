Hunting banned due to cold weather
Hunting has been banned until January 18, the Environment Ministry announced on Wednesday.
The ban was brought into force to protect endangered species – which have already suffered the impact of the cold weather this winter – from poachers amid reports of a spike in illegal hunting around the country.
Moreover, many migratory bird species have taken refuge in wetlands in southern Greece because of freezing conditions in the north of the country.