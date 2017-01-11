NEWS |

 
NEWS

Holy Synod meeting to discuss religion at school

TAGS: Religion, Education

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece will convene on March 8 and 9 to discuss its course of action over the new way, introduced by the government, that religion is taught at school.

The issue had been a source of friction between former education minister Nikos Filis and the Church of Greece. Filis said he wanted to rid schools of religious catechism and replace it with a course on world religions.

The Church has already formed a three-member committee of clerics to evaluate the new system at the end of the school year.  

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.