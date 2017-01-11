Holy Synod meeting to discuss religion at school

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece will convene on March 8 and 9 to discuss its course of action over the new way, introduced by the government, that religion is taught at school.

The issue had been a source of friction between former education minister Nikos Filis and the Church of Greece. Filis said he wanted to rid schools of religious catechism and replace it with a course on world religions.

The Church has already formed a three-member committee of clerics to evaluate the new system at the end of the school year.