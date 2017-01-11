NEWS |

 
NEWS

Kammenos suit against journalist heads to court

TAGS: Politics, Media

The Athens Court of First Instance is on Thursday to hear the legal suit lodged against journalist Andreas Petroulakis by Defense Minister and Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos over a critical article.

Kammenos has sued Petroulakis for a million euros over the piece, which was published on the website protagon.gr two years ago, a move that has prompted widespread criticism.

In a post on Facebook, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis joined the chorus of disapproval. Noting that freedom of speech and the right to criticize are “non-negotiable,” Mitsotakis called on Petroulakis to “hang in there.”

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.