Kammenos suit against journalist heads to court

The Athens Court of First Instance is on Thursday to hear the legal suit lodged against journalist Andreas Petroulakis by Defense Minister and Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos over a critical article.



Kammenos has sued Petroulakis for a million euros over the piece, which was published on the website protagon.gr two years ago, a move that has prompted widespread criticism.

In a post on Facebook, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis joined the chorus of disapproval. Noting that freedom of speech and the right to criticize are “non-negotiable,” Mitsotakis called on Petroulakis to “hang in there.”