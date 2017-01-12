Where’s the willpower?

Tolerance of violence and general lawbreaking behavior will always and inevitably lead to an escalation of both.

It is a matter of dumb luck that nobody died in the last few terrorist attacks carried out by urban guerrillas in Greece, such as that on Tuesday, when shots were fired from an assault rifle at police outside PASKOK’s Athens headquarters, or in November, when a hand grenade thrown at a guard post outside a foreign embassy in the capital.

The Greek police obviously know how to do their job and we have had plenty of proof of this recently. Yet the question remains why they have been unable to crack down on newly emerging terror groups, which are intrinsically connected to organized crime.

No one wants to believe that the answer to this crucial question may lie in some “invisible hand” or in the explanation that we live in a culture where violence is tolerated. The simple fact is that where there’s a will, there’s a way.