ATHEX: Index bests its last 14 months

Investors in Greek stocks displayed measured optimism on Wednesday, securing moderate gains for the benchmark of the local bourse that sufficed to take it to highs unseen since mid-November 2015, with banks leading the way.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 663.37 points, adding 0.43 percent to Tuesday’s 660.56 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.48 percent to close at 1,780.84 points.

The banks index climbed 2.05 percent as Eurobank jumped 3.012 percent, National advanced 2.77 percent and Piraeus increased 2.74 percent. Viohalco surged 2.84 percent and Grivalia Properties improved 2.26 percent, while Motor Oil declined 2.75 percent and Jumbo conceded 1.88 percent.

In total 55 stocks reported gains, 40 sustained losses and 17 ended unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last six sessions, amounting to 28.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 40.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rose 0.04 percent to close at 69.90 points.