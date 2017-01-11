Online hotel rates in Athens are showing a marginal increase in the first month of the year, according to data analyzed by the Trivago travel website.

The average rate per night for a double room in the capital this month is 78 euros, while the average in 50 European cities that Trivago records comes to 103 euros.

The head of the Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association, Alexandros Vassilikos, notes that hotels in the Greek capital are keeping their prices stable by effectively absorbing all the latest taxation increases – including tax hikes for fuel, coffee etc – that have raised their operating costs.

According to the hotel association, the rise in air arrivals recorded last year at Athens International Airport has not brought the results anticipated for the capital’s hotels. That is partly attributed to the fact that some of those arrivals are Greeks who have emigrated for work purposes.



The hoteliers believe that there are some Greeks who travel once or even twice a month to Athens from their professional base abroad to visit friends and relatives, which does not help the hotel occupancy rate at all.

