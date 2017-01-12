US Consulate in Thessaloniki closed on Thursday for repairs

The US Embassy in Greece said on Thursday that the US Consulate in Thessaloniki will remain closed due to plumbing problems on Thursday.

Citizens are requested to contact the US Embassy in Athens for any urgent matters, on the phone numbers 210.720.2414 during working hours (8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Athens time, Monday through Friday) or 210.729.4444 after hours and on weekends and holidays. The e-mail for inquiries is: athensamericancitizenservices@state