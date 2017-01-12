Turkish jets reappear in Greek air space
Four Turkish fighter jets, two of which were flying in formation and the other two separately, violated Greek air space in the northeastern and southeastern Aegean four times on Thursday, the latest in a series of transgressions in the region.
Two of the Turkish jets were armed, according to Greek defense officials, who said there were no dogfights.
In all cases, Greek aircraft were dispatched to chase off the Turkish jets in accordance with international regulations.