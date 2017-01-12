ATHEX: Bourse keeps edging on up

Athinon Avenue retained its slow northbound course on Thursday, hitting a new 14-month high, although trading volume remained very low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 665.21 points, adding 0.28 percent to Wednesday’s 663.37 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.11 percent to close at 1,782.88 points. Eurobank gained 2.19 percent, pushing the banks index 0.49 percent higher.

In total 54 stocks advanced, 42 declined and 17 stayed put.

Turnover came to 31.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 28.4 million.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia fell 0.83 percent to close at 69.32 points.