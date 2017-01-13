Germany to reinstate Dublin rules as of mid-March

Germany is to start returning asylum-seekers to Greece from mid-March, effectively ending a five-year suspension of transfers, according to reports.

Under the so-called Dublin regulations migrants must seek asylum in the European Union member-state they first arrived in.

Tobias Plate, a Germany interior ministry spokesman, told AFP Thursday that Berlin had decided to reinstate the Dublin system in two month’s time.

“In line with the recommendation from the European Commission, Germany believes that such transfers will be possible from March 15,” Plate said.

Transfers have been suspended because of poor conditions here.

Also on Thursday, Greek authorities said another 27 Syrian refugees who had their initial bids for asylum rejected have been returned to Turkey.

A statement by the Ministry of Public Order said that the 17 men, four women and six children were flown Thursday from Lesvos island in the eastern Aegean to Adana.